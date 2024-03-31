Hefazat to form committees in every village

Hefazat-e Islam, which has committees in Qawmi madrasas, will form committees in every village across the country to protect Islamic values.

Senior leaders of Hefazat decided these during a meeting on Friday at Jamia Madania Baridhara madrassa. Hefazat Senior Naib-E-Amir Mufti Khalil Ahmad Qasemi, also chief Mufti of the Darul Uloom Hathazari, chaired the meeting.

According to meeting sources, Hefazat will form committees in every district, upazila, union, and village. They are calling them "non-madrassa committee". The process of forming the committees would begin after Eid.

There were 19,199 Qawmi madrasas across the country in 2022, according to the statement of the then-education minister in parliament.

At the meeting, Hefazat leaders discussed the issue of having its arrested leaders and activists released. Meeting participants said that the government assured them of releasing the arrestees time and again but it did not keep its word.

The meeting decided to wage a strong movement demanding the release of all its arrested leaders and activists, including Hefazat Joint General Secretary Mamunul Haque, and the withdrawal of cases against them.

Asked about the meeting decisions, Hefazat Joint General Secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi told The Daily Star that they decided to go for a movement after Eid to have the leaders and activists released. "Our grassroots leaders are frustrated and we have decided this under their pressure," he added.

The Qawmi madrasa-based organisation also decided to support the boycott Indian product movement. It, however, will not take to the streets for the campaign.

It decided to conduct a social-media campaign and distribute leaflets to urge people to boycott Indian products.