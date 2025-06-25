Hefazat demands justice for Shapla Chattar, July killings ahead of polls

Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary General Azizul Haque Islamabadi today demanded justice for all killings, including the Shapla Chattar and the July uprising incidents, before the upcoming national elections.

In a statement, he said one of the key demands of the July uprising was structural reform.

"The desired future of Bangladesh lies in dismantling and rebuilding the existing state structure that breeds fascism and autocracy. The July mass uprising has created a pivotal moment for this transformation. There will be no compromise when it comes to justice for the killings and the issue of reform," said the statement issued by Hefazat's Office Secretary Afsar Mahmud.

"Chief Adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus must stand with the people of Bangladesh and accelerate the fundamental tasks of restructuring the state. True greatness lies in dedicating oneself to the greater national interest, rather than pursuing narrow personal gains," the statement read.