Hefazat criticises July Declaration for overlooking 2013 Shapla Chattar crackdown

Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh has criticised the July Declaration for not mentioning the 2013 Shapla Chattar crackdown, calling the omission "disappointing and intentional."

In a press release signed by Maulana Azizul Haque Islamabadi, joint secretary general of Hefazat, the group said many madrasa students and Islamic scholars joined the recent July Uprising, inspired by the 2013 protests. Yet, the declaration read out by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus made no mention of the Shapla Chattar incident or any plan to investigate it.

"This silence hurts us deeply. Our people gave their lives in 2013. Ignoring their sacrifice is unacceptable," the statement reads.

Hefazat says that on May 5, 2013, unarmed protesters were attacked at night by security forces in Dhaka's Motijheel, leading to what they call a "massacre."

They allege that many bodies were hidden, and the families of victims still live in fear.

The organisation also said the interim government must reform the police and intelligence systems left by the previous government to ensure justice.

"Without justice for Shapla Chattar victims, true national healing is not possible," the Hefazat statement said.