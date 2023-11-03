Hearing on Fakhrul’s bail petition Nov 20

Abbas shown arrested

The hearing on the bail petition by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be held on November 20, in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence in Kakrail on October 28.

Judge Md Asaduzzaman of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court of Dhaka set the date hours after Fakhrul sought bail before the court, said additional public prosecutor Tapash Kumar Pal.

On October 29, the Detective Branch of police detained Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence around 9:25am.

Fakhrul was shown arrested in the case filed with Ramna Police Station.

Meanwhile, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas was shown arrested yesterday in a graft case filed against him in 2007.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 passed the order after Sub-inspector Shafiqul Islam Akhonda of Shahjahanpur Police Station submitted an application in this regard.

On October 30, the same court issued an arrest warrant against Abbas after dismissing his time petition in the case. Following the order, the court sent a copy of the arrest warrant to the police station for the next course of action.

In the application, SI Shafiqul Islam said, on October 31, Mirza Abbas was arrested in another case filed with Shahjahanpur Police Station over exploding crude bombs, attacking police and snatching firearms from them during the party's rally on October 28.

On August 16, 2007, ACC filed the case with Ramna Police Station against Abbas and his wife Afroza Abbas for amassing wealth worth over Tk 5.67 crore beyond known sources of income and concealing wealth statement of Tk 23 lakh to the commission.