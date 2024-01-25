Hearing on charge framing adjourned

A Dhaka court yesterday adjourned until February 15 the hearing on charge framing in the Gatco graft case against BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and 14 others.

Judge Muhammad Ali Hussain of Special Judge's Court-3 of Dhaka passed the order, Khaleda's lawyer Syed Zaynal Abedin Meshbah told The Daily Star.

Before the order was passed, Meshbah told the court that senior lawyer Masud Ahmed Talukder, who will argue in support of discharging Khaleda from charges of the case, went abroad and could not take part in the hearing. So, it should be adjourned.