HC upholds cancellation of Mustafizur’s candidacy

The High Court yesterday upheld the Election Commis-sion's decision that cancelled the candidacy of Chattogram-16 Awami League candidate Mustafizur Rahman Chowdhury for threatening law enforcement officials during the January 7 election.

The bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah rejected a petition filed by Mostafizur challenging the EC decision, considering that the petition was not presented properly.

EC lawyer Khan Mohammad Shameem Aziz told The Daily Star that the HC delivered the order saying that the petitioner could move an appeal regarding any election-related dispute before the tribunal under the EC.

Advocate Nazma Jalil, who appeared for Mustafizur during the hearing, said an appeal will be moved before the election tribunal, challenging the EC action against her client.