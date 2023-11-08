Politics
Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 03:26 PM
Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 03:29 PM

Politics

HC orders IGP to locate, produce BNP leader Habibur Rahman

Star Digital Report
Wed Nov 8, 2023 03:26 PM Last update on: Wed Nov 8, 2023 03:29 PM
High Court
Star file photo

The High Court today directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to take necessary steps to track down BNP leader and former lawmaker Habibur Rahman Habib, and to produce him before the court in connection with a contempt of court rule against him.

The HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil also set December 7 for passing further order on this issue, Deputy Attorney General Kazi Mynul told The Daily Star.

Earlier in the day, DAG Mynul informed the HC bench that law enforcers did not know the whereabouts of Habibur.

On November 6, the bench wanted to know his whereabouts as he did not appear before the court despite a summons order against him in connection with the contempt of court rule.

On October 15, the bench summoned Habibur Rahman, asking him to appear before it on November 6 over his remark about Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, who sentenced BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust cases when he was a lower court judge.

The HC also issued a rule asking Habibur, an adviser of the BNP chairperson, to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against him for making such comments about Justice Akhtaruzzaman, who is now an HC judge.

The HC issued the order and rule on a suo motu (voluntary) move after Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan sent the matter to this bench.

