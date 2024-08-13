Hasina's 'first statement' after ouster

Posts Joy on his verified Facebook page

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, now in India after the fall of her government following a mass uprising, today demanded an investigation into the killings, vandalism and arson carried out in the name of agitation.

She also demanded that the culprits be identified and brought to justice.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Hasina's son, posted her statement on his verified Facebook page tonight.

Hasina was compelled to step down on August 5 following the student protests, which saw over 400 people killed.

In the statement, she said, "Since July, lots of lives have been lost in violence, arson in the name of protests. I express my condolences and prayers for the victims, including students, teachers, police, journalists, cultural activists and a pregnant police woman, members of Awami League and its associate bodies, pedestrians and various professionals."

She conveyed sympathy to the bereaved families.

In her statement, Hasina recalled the massacre of August 15, 1975 when Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were assassinated.

Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, also expressed grief over the vandalism and arson at the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 and sought justice from country's people.

She urged all to observe the National Mourning Day on August 15 in a befitting manner by placing floral wreaths at Bangabandhu Bhaban and offering prayers.