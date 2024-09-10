Hasina’s energy adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi held

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's energy adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury was arrested from the capital's Gulshan area last night.

A team of detectives arrested him around 9:45pm, Rezaul Karim Mallik, additional commissioner of Detective Branch (DB) of DMP, told The Daily Star.

He stands accused in many cases filed after August 5, when the Awami League government was toppled in the face of a student-led uprising.

Tawfiq-e-Elahi, who was appointed Hasina's energy adviser in 2009, served in the position till August 5. After the fall of the AL government, many cases were filed against government high-ups, including former prime minister, former ministers Obaidul Quader, Asaduzzaman Khan, and Anisul Huq, and top police officials.

Meanwhile, Jhenaidah police arrested Supreme Court lawyer and former additional attorney general Mehedi Hasan Chowdhury and Gazipur city AL advisory council member Riaz Mahmud when they were attempting to flee the country, said a press release of Police Headquarters yesterday.

Mehedi and Riaz are accused in cases filed with Adabor Police Station in Dhaka and Bason Police Station in Gazipur respectively, it added