Hasina trying to trigger violence from India: BNP

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today expressed concern that deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina is once again trying to incite violence and bloodshed in Bangladesh from India.

"An audio of Sheikh Hasina's conversation was leaked on Sunday, in which she instructs the Jubo League and Chhatra League to prepare for armed resistance. It means she's issuing threats of bloodshed," he said while speaking at a programme in Azimpur area of the capital.

He urged all to stay alert to ensure that the student-led mass movement does not fail due to excesses by any quarter.

Rizvi, along with leaders and activists of the Dhaka south city unit, distributed leaflets in the area to raise awareness among the people about dengue.

Rizvi slammed the interim government for its failure to control the market and keep the commodity prices within buying capacity of the lower-income people.

He pointed out that while rice prices are decreasing in various countries, they are rising in Bangladesh.

The BNP leader urged the government to take effective measures to lower the increasing prices of essential commodities, as people are facing serious problems.

After ousting Hasina, the BNP leader said, it is now the responsibility of the nation to hold her associates accountable and prosecute them.

Rizvi said there are associates of Sheikh Hasina's even within the interim government. "You [govt] appointed Ali Imam Majumder as an adviser, who played a significant role during the 1/11 period and held important positions during Sheikh Hasina's tenure."

He said many others are there like Ali Imam who helped prolong the bloody misrule of Hasina and those who collaborated with her are still moving around freely.