Hasina trying to incite violence from India: BNP

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday expressed concern that deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina is once again trying to incite violence and bloodshed in Bangladesh from India.

"An audio of Sheikh Hasina's conversation was leaked on Sunday, in which she instructs the Jubo League and Chhatra League to prepare for armed resistance. It means she's issuing threats of bloodshed," he said while speaking at a programme in Azimpur area of the capital.He urged all to stay alert to ensure that the student-led mass movement does not fail.

Meanwhile, BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas at an event yesterday said AL would struggle to regain political influence if BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami maintain their alliance.

Speaking at a memorial organised by Jamaat at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh, Abbas said, "The nation cannot progress while Hasina's cohorts are in different positions, as they are devising various plots. However, if Jamaat and BNP work together, the Awami League will not be able to stage a comeback."

"We now desire a Bangladesh without the Awami League... the Awami League and democracy cannot coexist," he added.