Hasina made accused in another ICT case

Another complaint has been filed with the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the killing of Farhan Faiyaz, a 17-year-old student of Dhaka Residential Model College (DRMC), during the student movement in the city's Mohammadpur area on July 18.

Farhan's father, Shahidul Islam, filed the complaint with the ICT's investigation agency today, accusing Hasina and 33 others.

With this, Hasina, who was ousted on August 5 following a student-led mass uprising, is facing 13 charges of crimes against humanity and genocide.

The other accused include Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former law minister Anisul Huq, former Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, AL Presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain, and former DMP joint commissioner Biplob Kumar Sarker.

All the accused were charged with genocide and crimes against humanity.

Farhan Faiyaz, born on September 12, 2006, was a second-year student at DRMC. He was shot multiple times while attending a protest rally of students near Dhanmondi. After being taken to a hospital in Mohammadpur in a critical condition, he was declared dead by doctors.