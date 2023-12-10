Hasina likely to kick off AL campaign with Sylhet rally on Dec 20: Quader

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, also the president of the ruling Awami League, will formally kick off the election campaign of the ruling party from a rally in Sylhet likely to be held on December 20.

Obaidul Quader, general secretary of the party, made the announcement during a press briefing at the party chief's Dhanmondi political office today.

"The prime minister will offer prayer at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal and Hazrat Shah Paran in Sylhet, which will be followed by a grand rally. With the rally, she will formally inaugurate the electioneering," said Quader.

Quader alleged that talk of human rights does not suit the BNP as they broke all records in violating human rights.

"The BNP has even today claimed that Bangladesh, the Awami League-led government stand first in violating human rights. The example they set in violating human rights is unmatched in the contemporary world. How come they are talking about human rights? They don't even have any shame," said Quader.Asked for comment on the Jatiya Party's demand to withdraw AL nominees from some constituencies, Quader said he would not make any comment until the decision is finalised.