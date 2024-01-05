Politics
Du Correspondent
Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Hasina doesn’t care about visa policies, sanctions

Quader tells DU event marking 76th anniv of BCL
Du Correspondent
Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Jan 5, 2024 12:00 AM

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not care about visa policies or any sanction from the "other side of the Atlantic".

He made this remark while speaking as the chief guest at the 76th anniversary programme of Chhatra League at Dhaka University.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Pointing to the new voters, Quader said around one crore new voters are without employment. Hasina will arrange jobs for them in steps as a New Year gift, he added. As part of the event, a cultural programme was also held.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

৯৩ শতাংশ কেন্দ্রে ব্যালট যাবে ভোটের দিন সকালে

তবে দুর্গম অঞ্চলের ২ হাজার ৯৬৪টি কেন্দ্রে ব্যালট পাঠানো হবে ভোটের আগের দিন।

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

নৌকা সমর্থককে গুলি করে হত্যা: মামলার আসামিকে বিমানবন্দর থেকে গ্রেপ্তার

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification