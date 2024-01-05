Hasina doesn’t care about visa policies, sanctions

Quader tells DU event marking 76th anniv of BCL

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not care about visa policies or any sanction from the "other side of the Atlantic".

He made this remark while speaking as the chief guest at the 76th anniversary programme of Chhatra League at Dhaka University.

Pointing to the new voters, Quader said around one crore new voters are without employment. Hasina will arrange jobs for them in steps as a New Year gift, he added. As part of the event, a cultural programme was also held.