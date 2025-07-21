Says Fakhrul

Stating that Sheikh Hasina can never be forgiven for the killings and brutalities during the July mass uprising, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said his party's first priority would be to bring her and her associates back to face trial.

He hopes that the interim government will hold the election by mid-February next year as per its earlier commitment.

The BNP leader said that his party wants to build a "rainbow state" taking everybody on board.

"We believe there will be differences of opinion. Some will believe in democracy, some in socialism, and others in a welfare state. Bringing all these together, we want to build a "rainbow state" -- just like a rainbow rises with many colours. Our leader Begum Khaleda Zia dreamt of such a state long ago," Fakhrul told a tree plantation event, organised by Krishak Dal and Amra BNP Paribar, in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar yesterday.

He said, "Through the election, we will be able to form a people's government -- one that will honour our martyrs, give them the respect they deserve, and take all necessary steps to establish a truly democratic state in Bangladesh, which was the cause they fought for."

The BNP leader said they fought the war of 1971 for an independent country.

"The police and administration of this country, who are supposed to protect the people, whose salaries are being paid from taxpayers' money, burnt and killed our children. What could be more cruel and inhuman than this?

"Our first task is to bring them to justice. Our second job will be to rehabilitate the families of those killed in the uprising and ensure proper support for the injured. If we fail, the future generations will not forgive us."

He also announced that the BNP would set up a fund for the families of those killed and injured in the movement.

"I said it yesterday [Saturday], and I say it again today -- there will be an election. Whether we win or not is another matter. We will raise a fund on behalf of our party, and with this fund, we will help these families as much as we can."

Fakhrul said family members present at the event expressed disappointment, as they had hoped for political stability following the uprising and had expected a new Bangladesh.

"But politics is not such an easy path … it's not a bed of roses. But there is no reason to be disheartened."

At another programme in Munshiganj, BNP Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said Jamaat-e-Islami would never come to power in Bangladesh.

"Everything Jamaat is saying now is intended to sabotage the election. The Awami League is absent, and Jamaat cannot accept the BNP coming to power. But I know this for sure, Jamaat will never come to state power … Other parties may come, but they won't."

[Our Munshiganj correspondent contributed to this report.]