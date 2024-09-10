Hasina, 156 others sued over killing two in Jatrabari

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader among those accused

Former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and a total of 154 others were sued in two cases filed over the deaths of two people during the student-led mass protests in Dhaka's Jatrabari on July 18 and August 5.

A case was filed against Hasina and 118 others over the death of 38-year-old Md Wasim Sheikh during the quota reform movement in the city's Jatrabari area on July 18.

Md Zahid Hossain, the victim's brother, filed the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Saddam Hossain.

The magistrate directed the officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

Former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, former law minister Anisul Huq, Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader, its leader Kazi Firoz Rashid and former DB chief Harun Or Rashid are among the accused in the case.

In his complaint, Zahid said his brother was participating in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Kazla Toll Plaza of Jatrabari when he was shot dead on July 18.

The other case was filed against Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul and 33 others over the death of 14-year-old Md Mahmudul Hasan Joy during the quota reform movement in the city's Jatrabari area on August 5.

Md Robiul Awal, a well-wisher of the victim's family, filed the case with the same court.

Upon the hearing, the magistrate directed the officer-in-charge of Jatrabari Police Station to register it as a first information report (FIR).

Asaduzzaman, Obaidul Quader, Anisul, GM Quader, former lawmaker AK Azad, former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DMP commissioner Habibur Rahman and former DB chief Harun Or Rashid are among the accused.

In his complaint, the complainant said Joy participated in the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Shonir Akra bridge of Jatrabari around 11:00am on August 5 where Joy was shot dead.

With this, Hasina is now facing 152 cases, including 135 for murder, seven for crimes against humanity and genocide, three for abduction, six for attempted murder and one for the attack on a BNP procession.