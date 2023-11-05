Hasan Mahmud likens BNP to IS, Taliban

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud today said BNP is declaring programmes like Islamic State (IS) and Taliban.

"There is no difference between IS and BNP announcing their programmes. They (BNP) are announcing their programmes Taliban-style through online," he said while talking to reporters at the Secretariat.

"In the name of blockade, BNP's intends to carry out arson attacks on vehicles, people," he said.

The Awami League leader said, "Anyone can carry out political programmes but BNP's programmes are far from that. Just as hospitals and ambulances carrying patients are not spared by the Israeli forces, no one is being spared from BNP's attacks.

"Still, they [BNP] are mum on the Israel-Gaza issue as they carried out attacks on people like Israeli forces. They have turned into a terrorist party"

He said people will take action against BNP if they don't stop subversive activities in the name of blockade.

Strict action will be taken against those involved in spreading rumours in the country and abroad, he said.