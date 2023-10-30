Hartal clashes: 69 BNP, Jamaat men sued in Sylhet city

The photo was taken in front of Shahjalal Shrine in Sylhet city on October 29, 2023. Photo: Sheikh Nasir/Star

Sixty-nine BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists along with hundreds of unnamed persons have been sued in five cases filed with four police stations in Sylhet city.

The cases were filed last night and early today following yesterday's clashes during hartal called separately by BNP and Jamaat. Two cases were filed at Kowali Police Station and one each at Airport Police Station, Jalalabad Police Station and Dakshin Surma Police Station, reports our local correspondent.

Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner of Sylhet Metropolitan Police confirmed the information.

Seven BNP-Jamaat leaders and activists including BNP's Sylhet city unit's former convenor Abdul Quaiyum Jalali, who were arrested during the hartal, will be shown arrested in these cases, the official added.