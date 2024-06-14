Harijan eviction move unjust, shameful: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader today said it would be most unfair and shameful if Harijans are evicted for the construction of a multi-storey building.

GM Quader, also the opposition leader in parliament, said the Harijan community has been providing the biggest healthcare since the British period.

"About 5,000-7,000 people are living here and they are living a subhuman life. They are working as cleaners of the [Dhaka south] city corporation," he observed.

The Jatiya Party chief bemoaned that Harijans are the most oppressed and helpless community. "The state and the government are supposed to be by their side. But we're observing with sorrow that this government is a partisan government which is working for securing the interests of those belong to the ruling party."

He alleged that the government is ensuring the advancement of individuals and the ruling party in the name of development.

He said the marginalized Harijans are being threatened. "How can it be the development while 5,000-6,000 people will be thrown on the street?"

GM Quader said their party talked about the issue of Harijans in parliament on Wednesday. "We do not know whether the government will keep our word."

He said the government should consider the plights of Harijans on the humanitarian grounds as they are a very helpless community.

GM Quader said it is the responsibility of the government to rehabilitate the Harijans and provide them with accommodation.