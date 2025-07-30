Politics
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:17 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 04:18 AM

Handa to invest $250m, create 25,000 jobs

Co-Chairman Han Chun meets Prof Yunus
Handa Industries investment in Bangladesh
Handa Industries Co Chairman Han Chun met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna on July 29, 2025. Photo: PID
Handa Industries Co, a Hong Kong-based textile and apparel chain, has announced it will invest US $250 million in Bangladesh.

 

Handa Industries Co, a Hong Kong-based textile and apparel chain, has announced it will invest US $250 million in Bangladesh.

Handa Industries Co-Chairman Han Chun announced the plan as he met Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna yesterday.

Handa had initially planned to invest 150 million USD in Bangladesh's textile sector and signed a memorandum of understanding with Bangladesh authorities during the Bangladesh Investment Summit in April 2025.

Following further assessments and with strong support from Bangladesh authorities, Handa has since increased its investment plan to approximately USD $250 million.

The company has now decided to set up three factories in Bangladesh -- two garment processing and one knitting and dyeing unit, which are expected to create 25,000 jobs.

"We decided to increase our investment as we gained confidence after talks with the officials of government agencies, including BIDA (Bangladesh Investment Development Authority), BEZA (Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority) and BEPZA (Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority)," said Han Chun.

BIDA, BEZA and BEPZA officials said this is one of the largest single Chinese investments in Bangladesh's textile sector.

The chief adviser welcomed the investment plan of Handa Industries Ltd. "You take the leadership in Chinese investment in Bangladesh's textile sector and encourage other Chinese investors to come here," he said.

Han Chun also presented the chief adviser with a design of their factory that they are going to set up in the Mirsarai economic zone.

The land lease agreement for the garment factory in Mirsarai will be signed on Wednesday, with an investment value of 80 million USD in phase-1.

The finalisation of land and other facilities for phase-2 is in process now and is expected to be finished by the end of 2025.

