Hand over those to police who extort money in name of BNP: Fakhrul

Saying his party does not harbour extortionists, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fahrul Islam Alamgir today urged all to hand over those to police who were found involved in extortion in the name of BNP.

"If anyone in your areas comes to extort money in the name of BNP, capture him first and then handover to police," he said at a gathering before distributing relief among flood-affected people in Chhoto Sharifpur area under Lalmai upazila in Cumilla.

Mentioning that reports are being published in different media outlets tarnishing the image of BNP, he said, "There is no relation of BNP with such heinous acts."

Fakhrul alerted all concerned saying that a vested quarter has been trying to spoil the victory that has been achieved through the student-people uprising.

"So, the people across the country have to remain cautious and alert against any such moves," he added.

The BNP secretary general once again said the interim government will have to be given logical time to create a congenial atmosphere for holding a free and fair election to hand over the state power to an elected government.

"The interim government has only passed 20-22 days. We're holding discussions with the government so that they can create a conducive environment to hold a fair national poll. We have to give the interim government time and we want to do so. If we can hold a good election and thus, we can hand over the power to the government elected by the people, the trust of the people in government mechanism will retain," he said.

BNP Chairperson's adviser and former lawmaker Md Monirul Haque Chowdhury presided over the function.