Halt arrest of innocent leaders, workers: AL urges law enforcers

Awami League today urged the army, navy, air force, Rab and police personnel to stop the arrest of innocent party leaders and workers.

"Try to bring the terrorists who torched the policemen inside police stations and carried out looting in the name of agitation and bring them under the law," the AL said in a post on its verified Facebook page.

"Take action against the militant organisations that are roaming before your eyes to create unrest in the country. Do not harass Awami League leaders and workers on the orders of any party or anyone. Become a friend of the people, not of any party," the party asserted.

It said that most of the weapons looted from police stations have not been recovered yet. "If you don't stop those who looted this weapon now, they will fight against you with those weapons. The safety of the people of the country is your responsibility."

According to data from the Police Headquarters, 5,829 firearms and 6,06,742 bullets were looted from police, different police stations and establishments.