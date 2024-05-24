Govt won't protect anyone if found guilty: Quader

Ruling Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said that the government will never protect anyone found guilty of a crime, whoever he is -- a former IGP or chief of army staff.

"We must realise that no matter how influential a person is, they may commit a crime. The question is if the government has enough courage to book them [the perpetrators] for a crime," said Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister.

While addressing a press briefing at the AL headquarters in the capital's Gulistan, the minister presented the government's stance about the US sanction on former chief of army staff Aziz Ahmed and the court's order to freeze the bank accounts and seize the assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed.

Stating that the AL government nurtures that courage, Quader said, "No one can get away after committing a crime. The judiciary and the Anti-Corruption Commission are independent bodies. Why would we protect someone if he is found guilty? There is no question about protecting a former IGP or army chief."

He added that those who were punished for Buet student Abrar killing were all Chhatra League members but the government did not protect them at all.

"Even those sentenced to death for killing Bishawjit, were not protected by the government," he said adding that a person can commit a crime but the question is if the government was trying to protect them.

"The Sheikh Hasina government has zero-tolerance against crime. Committing a crime entails punishment," he added.