Govt will not protect anyone if found guilty

Says Quader on former IGP, ex-army chief

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday said the government will never protect anyone found guilty of a crime, whoever he is -- a former IGP or chief of army staff.

"We must realise that no matter how influential a person is, they may commit a crime. The question is if the government has enough courage to book them [the perpetrators] for a crime," said Quader.

While addressing a press briefing at the AL headquarters in the capital's Gulistan, he presented the government's stance about the US sanction on former chief of army staff Aziz Ahmed and the court's order to freeze the bank accounts and seize the assets of former IGP Benazir Ahmed.

Quader said, "No one can get away after committing a crime. The judiciary and the Anti-Corruption Commission are independent bodies. Why would we protect someone if he is found guilty? There is no question about protecting a former IGP or army chief."

"The Sheikh Hasina government has zero-tolerance against crime. Committing a crime entails punishment," he added.