Govt will lose on Jan 7: Moyeen

BNP leader Moyeen Khan yesterday said the government will suffer a crushing defeat in the "dummy election" on January 7.

Speaking at a rally, he said Awami League, which claims to be a pro-independence force, is walking on the wrong path.

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of pro-BNP professionals, organised the rally in front of Jatiya Press Club to protest the upcoming 12th parliamentary polls.

Moyeen, a BNP standing committee member, along with other party leaders, distributed leaflets among pedestrians, urging them to boycott the election.

He called upon the government to come to the right path to restore peace in the country by cancelling the election, and dissolving the parliament and the cabinet.

"You won't be able to suppress the 18 crore people of Bangladesh with bullets, sound grenades and tear gas. So come to the path of negotiation, come to the path of peace."

The BNP leader said 63 political parties, including the BNP, are boycotting the polls as they believe in liberal, democratic and peaceful politics.