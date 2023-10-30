Govt takes tough line on BNP

Fakhrul arrested, sent to jail in vandalism case; 960 leaders, activists held across country

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is being taken to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj last night in a case filed with Ramna Police Station. Photo: collected

The government appears to have taken a hard line against the BNP after Saturday's clashes that turned the heart of the capital into a battlefield.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was sent to jail by a Dhaka court around 10:00pm yesterday.

Detectives picked him up from his Gulshan home around 9:25am.

Police last night said he was arrested in a case filed with Ramna Police Station over Saturday's attack on the residence of the chief justice in Kakrail.

Besides, law enforcers accused all the top leaders of the party in the 28 cases filed with 21 police stations of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, officers said.

Police in the morning cordoned off the BNP headquarters in the capital's Nayapaltan as a crime scene. Officers in riot gear stood guard around it.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi told a virtual press briefing in the evening that 960 BNP leaders and activists were arrested in the capital and other districts since Saturday.

Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media) of DMP, said police arrested 696 people in the capital. Officers took 445 BNP of them to different Dhaka courts for hearing of the cases.

Besides, at least 265 BNP activists were arrested in Rangpur, Faridpur, Pirojpur, Jhalakathi, Jhenaidah, Tangail, Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Brahmanbaria and Jashore, report our correspondents in the districts.

All these happened amid a countrywide dawn-to-dusk hartal the BNP had called in response to what the party said was police action during its Nayapaltan grand rally on Saturday.

Clashes between BNP activists and police left a policeman and a ward-level Jubo Dal leader dead on Saturday. The spate of violence changed the political atmosphere ahead of the national election in January next year.

Fakhrul leads the BNP with acting chairperson Tarique Rahman. After he was detained, he was taken to the Detective Branch (DB) office on Minto Road.

His wife Rahat Ara Begum said, "Police came and seized all the CCTV camera devices from our building. They said they had orders to arrest my husband. I hope they return him soon. He is very sick."

Detectives searched two flats of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru in the capital's Banani and asked about him, his son Israfil Khasru told reporters.

"Around 9:30am, DB police came to our flats [in the same building] looking for my father. They searched every room. They took my father's passport and my mother's phone and returned those after 40-50 minutes," he said.

In the capital's Shahjahanpur, Afroza Abbas, president of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal and wife of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas, alleged that men in plain clothes identifying themselves as law enforcers had repeatedly searched their Shahjahanpur home to look for her husband.

"Men in plainclothes first came knocking around 3:30am and then returned hours later," she told reporters around 5:30pm.

Shahjahanpur police filed a case against Abbas and 48 other named and 700-800 unnamed people over an attack on policemen near Kamalapur Railway Staff Quarters on Saturday.

DB teams raided BNP Joint Secretary General Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal's Lalmatia and Banani homes, BNP chairperson's press wing member Shamsuddin Didar told The Daily Star.

Didar added that the DB also raided the home of BNP executive committee member Ishraque Hossain in Gulshan and picked up his younger brother Ishfaq Hossain and driver Rajib.