Govt takes firm stance against armed activities in CHT: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today, stated that the government has adopted a firm stance against the ongoing armed activities in the Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) region.

"The government is aware of the armed activities in Chattogram Hill Tracts. A joint-drive is going on there. So, the situation will come under control soon," he said while speaking at an Eid gift distribution ceremony at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital this morning.

The AL general secretary said a small ethnic group has started some armed activities in the CHT. This ethnic group is not found in Rangamati and Khagrachari, but only found in Bandarban.

"Some of the youths of this ethnic group are staging demonstrations with arms. Law enforcement forces are conducting a joint operation there in this regard," he said.

Hoping that the situation will get normal soon, Quader said there is no reason to think that the entire CHT will be in turmoil due to the armed activities of these ethnic people.