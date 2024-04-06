Govt stands firm against armed violence in CHT: Quader

The government is taking a strict stance on armed violence in Chattogram Hill Tracts, said Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader yesterday.

"A joint operation is underway there. The situation will soon calm down," said Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister.

Quader was speaking at the Eid gift distribution programme of the Matshjeeby League at Manik Mia Avenue in the capital in the morning.

"A small group has started some armed activities in Chattogram Hill Tracts. This small group is not present in Rangamati or Khagrachhari. It is only in Bandarban. Some young people from this small group are providing arms and training," he said.

"Law enforcement agencies are conducting joint operations in this regard. Hopefully, the situation will calm down soon. And there is no reason to think that the entire hill region will become unstable due to this armed vigilance," added the AL leader.