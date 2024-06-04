Govt smuggling thieves, robbers abroad to save them: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the government is secretly smuggling thieves and robbers such as former IGP Benazir abroad to save them.

"After the awful picture of former IGP Benazir Ahmed's corruption was uncovered, the government covertly transferred him abroad," Fakhrul said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar in Chattogram on Tuesday afternoon.

"The nation is being engulfed by thousands of Benazir-Aziz [former army chief] that the Awami League government produced. We feel embarrassed to think and speak. Every day, reports of corruption involving the previous head of our forces are published in newspapers," Fakhrul said.

There is no area in the whole country where he has not bought or occupied lands, he said.

"Even the place of the Hindu community has been forcibly occupied. And this government has secretly trafficked that thief, the robber, to save him," added Fakhrul.

The Awami League did not want multiparty democracy, he said, adding "They always wanted to be the only party in charge of the nation, so that they could loot, and take everything, and they did that."