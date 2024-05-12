Politics
Staff Correspondent
Sun May 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 02:53 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

‘Govt sitting on people’s shoulders like Sinbad’s giant’

Alleges GM Quader
Staff Correspondent
Sun May 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun May 12, 2024 02:53 AM

The current government has grown to be like the giant in Sinbad's tale, and is sitting on the shoulders of the people, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader yesterday.

The opposition leader said this at a views-exchange meeting at the party chairman's Banani office in Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Many people are struggling to support their families due to inflation, he said.

The JP chairman mentioned that the government's response to the dollar crisis has resulted in reduced imports, causing factory closures and unemployment.

He also noted the widening gap between the rich and the poor is fueling frustration among the people.

GM Quader said although the Liberation War was the greatest achievement of the nation, people of the country don't have any real freedom now.

He said people have been robbed of their ownership of the country, leaving them without the freedom to speak out.

He alleged that the current government has taken over this country with force.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
গণতন্ত্র বাঁচিয়ে রাখতে হলে অবাধ-সুষ্ঠু নির্বাচনের বিকল্প নেই: কাদের
|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি নিজেরাই ভারতের দালাল, এর অসংখ্য উদাহরণ আছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

‘ভারতের সঙ্গে ২১ বছর শত্রুতা করে আমাদের লাভ হয়নি। বিএনপি শত্রুতা করে সংশয়, অবিশ্বাস সৃষ্টি করেছিল। সে কারণে সম্পর্কের উন্নতি হয়নি। শেখ হাসিনা সে অবিশ্বাসের দেয়াল ভেঙে দিয়েছেন।’

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|মতামত

উপজেলা নির্বাচন: দলীয় প্রতীক, কম ভোট ও বরিশালের চমক

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification