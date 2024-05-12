‘Govt sitting on people’s shoulders like Sinbad’s giant’

Alleges GM Quader

The current government has grown to be like the giant in Sinbad's tale, and is sitting on the shoulders of the people, said Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader yesterday.

The opposition leader said this at a views-exchange meeting at the party chairman's Banani office in Dhaka.

Many people are struggling to support their families due to inflation, he said.

The JP chairman mentioned that the government's response to the dollar crisis has resulted in reduced imports, causing factory closures and unemployment.

He also noted the widening gap between the rich and the poor is fueling frustration among the people.

GM Quader said although the Liberation War was the greatest achievement of the nation, people of the country don't have any real freedom now.

He said people have been robbed of their ownership of the country, leaving them without the freedom to speak out.

He alleged that the current government has taken over this country with force.