Govt sinking Bangladesh on all fronts: Khosru

Slamming the government for waterlogging in different areas of Dhaka caused by heavy rainfall this morning, BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said Bangladesh is sinking in all directions due to the misrule and politics of the Awami League regime.

"The country has sunk both economically and politically. Now you can see Dhaka city drowning in water. In fact, Bangladesh is sinking from all sides because of this fascist regime," he said.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said Dhaka is experiencing waterlogging because capable and meritorious individuals are not allowed to participate in the planning and execution phases necessary to address this issue.

"If the administration is run by partisan people, then not just Dhaka, the entire country will sink," he said.

Ganatantra Mancha, an alliance of several opposition parties, arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the founding anniversary of the platform.