Govt sinking Bangladesh on all fronts

Says BNP leader Amir Khosru

Slamming the government for waterlogging in different areas of Dhaka caused by heavy rainfall yesterday morning, BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury said Bangladesh is sinking in all directions due to the misrule and politics of the Awami League regime.

Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader said Dhaka is experiencing waterlogging because capable and meritorious individuals are not allowed to participate in the planning and execution phases necessary to address this issue.

"If the administration is run by partisan people, then not just Dhaka, the entire country will sink," he said.

Ganatantra Mancha, arranged the discussion at the Jatiya Press Club, marking the founding anniversary of the platform.