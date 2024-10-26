Govt should think about banning 14-party alliance parties: BNP leader Zainul Abedin

BNP Vice-Chairman Advocate Zainul Abedin today said the interim government should also think about banning the other parties under the 14-party alliance led by the Awami League.

"Awami League was not a single party. They formed an alliance of 14 parties. If the government considers a ban on Awami League, they need to think about the ban on the rest of the parties under alliance as well," he said.

Zainul Abedin, also president of the Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum, said these while speaking as the chief guest at an event titled "Debate for Democracy" at Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in the city.

Zainul said the rest of the parties of the alliance were blind followers of the decision of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

In response to a question from reporters, he said the ban on Chhatra League, a student wing of Awami League, will not cause any political crisis. "I do not think so."

Replying to another question, the BNP leader said the AL should not be allowed to participate in the election as they destroyed democracy.

"They did not allow many parties to participate in the election during their time. They even used their influence not to register some parties for election. If they are allowed to participate in polls so early, they can influence the election again with their embezzled money," he added.

Joynul said they [AL govt] used the law enforcers to oppress the opponents and even tried to influence the armed forces for their interest.

Noting that the fascists and autocrats are born in the country in the absence of politicians, he said, "If you have a close look at the political parties, you will not find any politician in any party. There is a huge crisis of politicians in politics."

The ban on the political party will not guarantee the return of good politics, he said, adding that, "There is always doubt about the impact of the ban on political parties. It can be the process of depoliticization."

He also said people hope this government will work for the return of democracy and voting rights.