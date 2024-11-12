Govt should be given reasonable time for reforms: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today urged patience with the interim government as it is carrying out reforms in key sectors.

"The interim government should be given reasonable time to complete the reform process. We must ensure that no controversial individuals are appointed as advisers, so reforms can be conducted in a structured and effective manner," he said.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at the inauguration of the Shaheed Zia Memorial Football Tournament at Shaheed Abul Kashem College ground in Lalmonirhat's Barobari area.

He argued that the previous "fascist" AL government had left various sectors "on the brink of collapse" through corruption and irregularities, making comprehensive reforms a time-intensive effort.

"Due to divides in the democratic forces, the allies of fascism are raising their heads again. The only way to solve the crisis facing the nation is patience," he added.

Commenting on the economy, Fakhrul said, "The market has gone out of control, and the interim government must take steps to stabilise it. However, a lasting solution to the country's issues will only come with an elected government and further reforms."

Lalmonirhat district BNP President and Central Organising Secretary Ahsan Habib Dulu presided over the inaugural function while Bangladesh Football Federation President Tabith Awal, and former national football team captain and Dhaka North City BNP convener Aminul Islam, were present among others.