Govt ‘sheltering the corrupt’

Alleges BNP leader Farroque

The Awami League government is providing shelter to numerous corrupt individuals like Aziz Ahmed and Benazir Ahmed, alleged BNP chairperson's advisory council member Zainul Abedin Farroque yesterday.

"Where is Benazir [former police chief Benazir Ahmed], Aziz [former army chief Aziz Ahmed], Matiur [revenue officer Matiur Rahman] today?" he questioned.

Speaking at a demonstration, the BNP leader said new corrupt individuals like National Board of Revenue first secretary [Taxes Legal and Enforcement] Quazi Abu Mahmud Faisal have emerged.

"In Bangladesh, there are numerous individuals thriving under the shelter of the government, who have amassed crores of taka by plundering. These people must be exposed, or the people of Bangladesh will never forgive you [government]," the BNP leader said.

Farroque, a former opposition chief whip in parliament, criticised the AL general secretary for his political rhetoric supporting the government amid increasing allegations of corruption against government officials. "The people are very conscious. You're in power with the support of a few bureaucrats. You have not been able to win over the people," he claimed.

Projonmo Bangladesh, a pro-opposition platform, organised the programme in front of Jatiya Press Club, protesting the government's agreement with India.

The BNP leader strongly opposed the Indian government's plan to develop a network of railway tracks through Bangladesh to connect the northeast region with the rest of India.