Politics
Staff Correspondent
Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 03:52 AM

Most Viewed

Politics

Govt playing double standard over quota issue: GM Quader

Staff Correspondent
Thu Jul 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 25, 2024 03:52 AM
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader
Jatiya Party Chairman GM Quader. File photo

Opposition leader and Jatiyo Party chairman GM Quader yesterday brought allegation of double standard against the government in realising the demands made by students seeking quota reformation.

"On one hand, the government is saying that all the logical demands of students have been accepted and the safety of students has been ensured. On the other, some students are still missing while many have been arrested in cases, which is nothing but the government's double standard," he said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He demanded release of the arrested students, an end to harassment of general students, and immediate withdrawal of cases filed against them.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল
|রাজনীতি

শুধু ৬ জনের হত্যার তদন্ত পুরো বিষয় ধামাচাপা দেওয়ার নামান্তর: ফখরুল

এ সময় তিনি পুরো ঘটনা ও হত্যাকাণ্ডের আন্তর্জাতিক তদন্তের দাবি জানান।

৫৩ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

২৮ জুলাই থেকে ১ আগস্ট পর্যন্ত এইচএসসি ও সমমান পরীক্ষা স্থগিত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification