Govt playing double standard over quota issue: GM Quader

Opposition leader and Jatiyo Party chairman GM Quader yesterday brought allegation of double standard against the government in realising the demands made by students seeking quota reformation.

"On one hand, the government is saying that all the logical demands of students have been accepted and the safety of students has been ensured. On the other, some students are still missing while many have been arrested in cases, which is nothing but the government's double standard," he said.

He demanded release of the arrested students, an end to harassment of general students, and immediate withdrawal of cases filed against them.