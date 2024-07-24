Govt playing double standard over quota issue

Says GM Quader

Opposition leader and Jatiyo Party chairman GM Quader today brought allegation of double standard against the government in realising the demands made by students seeking reformation to the country's quota system in government jobs.

"On one hand, the government is saying that all the logical demands of the students have been accepted and the safety of the students has been ensured. On the other hand, some students are still missing while many have been arrested in cases, which is nothing but the government's double standard," he said in a statement sent to different media outlets.

"The government admitted that the students' movement was non-violent. If so, why torture the student leaders of the movement? Why do relatives have to run to morgues in search of missing students?" questioned Quader.

He termed the entire situation heartbreaking, reprehensible, and unprecedented in the country's history.

Citing the instance of Nahid Islam, one of the coordinators of the protests, who was tortured allegedly by law enforcement agencies, GM Quader said that brutal abuse on the students is inhumane and unacceptable.

The overall safety of the students involved in the protests should be ensured, while the government should find out the students who went missing, he demanded.

The JP chief also demanded unconditional release of the arrested students, an end to harassment of general students, and immediate withdrawal of all cases filed against them.