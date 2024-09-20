Govt officials associated with Hasina out to incite chaos: Rizvi

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi today alleged that several government officials, including secretaries, are attempting to instigate chaos and sabotage around the country as associates of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The beneficiaries and associates of the Awami League have not yet been removed. They're still present in many key positions within the administration," Rizvi stated.

Speaking to reporters at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman, Rizvi also said that some secretaries and officials who served under Sheikh Hasina are still in the administration with their influence.

"They're trying to create chaos and engage in acts of sabotage in various ways. Action must be taken against them," he said.

The BNP leader urged the country's people to remain vigilant and resist any attempts to destabilize the country by Sheikh Hasina's associates.

He said that the interim government dissolved the parliament and removed those elected in local government bodies, except for the union parishads, during the elections held under the AL government.

"Why are the union parishad chairmen still in place? These chairmen are associates of the Awami League who have been complicit in the killings of pro-democracy activists. None of them were elected since Sheikh Hasina selected their names. So how are these union chairmen still in office?" the BNP leader stated.

He said many individuals were killed in rural areas as well as in Dhaka during the recent student-led mass movement, and these union parishad chairmen are involved in those killings.

"Under police protection, they fired upon our party members. How do they remain in their positions?"

Rizvi, along with BNP's International Affairs Secretary Alhaj Ahmed Ali Mukib, visited Zia's grave to pay homage by placing a wreath.

Stating that the country's money does not belong to Sheikh Hasina, he said she embezzled a huge amount of money and siphoned it off abroad.

"During her tenure, Tk 160,000 crore has been siphoned off abroad by her relatives, MPs, ministers, and business associates. Exemplary punishment must be ensured for the corruption, as well as the instances of enforced disappearances and killings committed by Sheikh Hasina so that no political party can oppress the people and establish fascism," the BNP leader said.

He alleged that Sheikh Hasina facilitated the overseas transfer of money through S Alam, knowing that if she ever had to flee, that money would be available to her.