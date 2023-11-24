Govt not interfering in trials of accused BNP men: minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said the government is not interfering in the trial proceedings of cases against the accused BNP men, as the judiciary is absolutely independent.

He said this while replying to a query from a journalist after holding meeting with Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan at his Supreme Court office.

A reporter wanted to know from the law minister about the allegation that the top BNP leaders are not getting bail from the courts due to pressure from the government.

In reply, he said, "Firstly, the judiciary is completely independent. There is no interference in the case's trial proceedings. I will not say more than this as all the cases are sub-judice."

About a reported allegation that Shohidur Rahman Khan Mukti, accused in freedom fighter Faruk Ahmed murder case in Tangail, has recently secured bail from the High Court through committing fraudulence, Anisul Huq said, "I know about it and I think proper steps will be taken in this matter."