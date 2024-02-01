Govt measures to control prices not working: GM Quader

The measures taken by the government to control the price of daily commodities are not working, alleged Jatiyo Party chairman GM Quader today.

He made the remark while talking to journalists after visiting the grave of late HM Ershad along with other JP MPs at Palli Nibas in Rangpur.

"There is an invisible political unrest in the country. But the current economic situation is really bad as well. People's income is decreasing, but the prices of goods are not. We've been saying this since day one that the days ahead of the government will not be pleasant if the prices are not controlled," he said.

In response to a query regarding Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's criticism of his speech in the first parliament session, he said, "We told the Speaker what we expected. I don't know why he was unhappy. Those who are dissatisfied with the speech may not have understood my speech well."