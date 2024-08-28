Govt issues gazette lifting ban on Jamaat, Shibir

The interim government today lifted the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing Islami Chhatra Shibir.

The home ministry issued a notification in this regard.

The gazette notification reads, "Since there is no specific evidence of involvement of Jamaat, Shibir, and its front organisations in terrorist activities … And since the government believes that the organisations are not involved in terrorist activities."

So, the government as per Section-18 of the Anti-Terrorism Act- 2009, has cancelled the previous circular that banned Jamaat, Shibir and its front organisations, it said.

The decision will come into effect immediately, the notification added.

On August 1, the previous Awami League-led government banned Jamaat, Shibir, and all of its associated organisations as political entities under the Anti-Terrorism Act-2009.

On August 5, Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister and fled the country in the face of a mass uprising against her AL government.