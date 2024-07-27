Govt has lost moral right to stay in power

Says Mirza Fakhrul

Terming the killing of student protesters by law enforcers "mass murder", BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday said the government has lost the moral right to rule.

He called for withdrawal of the army and lifting of the curfew.

In a statement, he also asked the government to release accurate statistics on the number of innocent individuals killed, maimed, and injured in recent days.

"It's never acceptable to use the army to suppress a justified movement of students and people. We demand the immediate withdrawal of the curfew and the sending the armed forces back to the barracks," the BNP leader said.

Claiming that the Awami League always come to power walking over dead bodies, he said, "The mass killing and gunning down of innocent students and people like birds in the past few days to retain power evokes memories of the Pakistani invasion."

Fakhrul said the country's people need to know the amount of ammunition, tear shells, and sound grenades bought with public money were used on the students.

He warned that the government will one day be held accountable by the people for the killings carried out 'using helicopters purchased with state funds'.

"A government that can brutally kill innocent people to stay in power and cannot provide security to state assets and establishments has no moral right to stay in power," the BNP leader said.

He also asked the government to resign immediately by handing over power to a non-partisan, neutral government to hold an impartial election and ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

"BNP is calling on all patriots, political parties, students, teachers, farmers, workers, and professionals to unite to protect the country's independence and sovereignty, to defeat the terrible fascist ruling quarter, and launch a fierce movement to restore the people's democratic governance system," Fakhrul said.

He alleged that the Awami League regime has become desperate to arrest BNP leaders, workers, and students by unleashing all the state forces and ruling party cadres.

As per the government's statistics, Fakhrul said at least 3,000 people were arrested in connection with the student movement. "It's very unfortunate and shameful for the nation."

He claimed that the opposition leaders are being produced before the court four to five days after being picked up and repressed, which is a gross violation of law and human rights.

The BNP leader said the government is trying to spread fear in the minds of the people by continuing the horrible culture of enforced disappearance. "I urge the government to stop such heinous activities."

Fakhrul also called for the withdrawal of the 'false' cases filed against all the arrested opposition leaders and their immediate unconditional release.