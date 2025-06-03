Govt has lost its neutrality: Ishraque

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain today accused the interim government of losing its neutrality and undermining both the constitution and the Election Commission.

Speaking on the 21st day of a sit-in at Nagar Bhaban, Ishraque said, "We have won on all legal fronts, but the biased government and its advisers have delayed the verdict and obstructed the oath-taking process. This long-standing denial violates the constitution and disrespects the Election Commission's authority."

He alleged that the government no longer respects the law, the constitution, or democratic institutions. "This government has lost its neutrality," he said.

Reaffirming his stance, Ishraque said the citizens of Dhaka will decide how the Nagar Bhaban will run. "We will not allow any outsider—be it an adviser or an administrator—to operate Nagar Bhaban. This is our final word," he said.

He also said if the government does not arrange for his oath-taking ceremony, he will publicly take the oath at the Central Shaheed Minar, backed by Dhaka's voters and residents, and assume the mayoral post.

Referring to a previous demonstration outside Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' residence, Ishraque said, "We surrounded Jamuna for two days. In response, a staged resignation drama was presented to emotionally blackmail the nation. We left the streets on our own, considering people's suffering, hoping the issue would be resolved soon. But the government has failed to act."

He said the delay in his oath-taking casts doubt over the government's ability to remain impartial in holding the upcoming national elections.

"The current advisory council cannot ensure neutrality. Our party has already named three advisers who should step down immediately. They pose a threat to democracy," Ishraque said.