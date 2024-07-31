Govt has become 'public enemy': Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said the existential crisis of the government is gradually deepening as it has now become a "public enemy" by carrying out "genocide" to suppress the student protests.

In a statement, he called upon people from all walks of life to take part in the ongoing student-led protests to end all injustices by removing the "fascist" Awami League government.

"The government, now isolated from the people, has become a public enemy by committing ruthless and barbaric attacks and genocide," the BNP leader said.

He also said the indiscriminate killings to subdue the movement are a crime against humanity and punishable by the International Criminal Court.

He appreciated the civil society members and people from different professions for raising their voices against the government's injustice, misdeeds, and mass murder.

Fakhrul also called for the immediate and unconditional release of those arrested, withdrawal of the curfew, return of the army to their barracks, lifting of restrictions on gatherings, and reopening of educational institutions.