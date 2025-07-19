Govt to blame if ‘July Charter’ not ready by this month

Says Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has said if the "July Charter" is not formulated by this month, the reform commissions, consensus commission, and the government will be held responsible.

He also said that those who are demanding a proportional representation system (PR) and the local government polls before the national election are trying to delay the parliamentary election by creating confusion.

"There is a constant attempt to put the blame on us over the issue of reforms, as if reforms are not happening because of the BNP. I've been telling journalists every day. It needs to take the BNP's opinion to reach a consensus … that's why we're meeting with the commission day and night to discuss, resolve, and build consensus on various issues," Salahuddin told a rally in the capital's Pallabi yesterday.

BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit organised the event.

The BNP leader added that it would be unfortunate for the nation if the consensus commission were to base its decisions on the views of individuals who have, at various times, been affiliated with the Awami League

"Those who are going to the commission, holding discussions, eating, and leaving without making any decision -- who are they? Some are from 13 parties, some from 14 parties, and some belong to other parties.

"But we had objected to calling the parties who have connections with the Awami League."

Regarding the national polls, the BNP leader said, "We consider this neutral interim government to be a caretaker government. Your only responsibility is to hold a free and fair national election. It is not your duty to conduct the local government polls."

"The Election Commission has no mandate to conduct local government polls. Its mandate is limited to conducting the presidential and the national elections."

Salahuddin said local bodies elections are held only if the local government ministry requests.

Without naming any political party, he said even those who maintained relations with the AL over the last 16 years want the PR system in the national polls.

"Another party engaged in the politics of spreading confusion in Bangladesh has joined them. At one time, they opposed the country's independence, at another, they stood against the people, and at yet another, against public sentiment."

"… this time they are trying to catch fish in the muddy waters."

Salahuddin said that those who are "plotting to bring back fascist Sheikh Hasina into the politics of Bangladesh" will be identified.

"We must honour the spirit of this student-mass uprising. Their sacrifices must be recognised. We will give constitutional recognition."

PR is an electoral system in which the distribution of seats corresponds with the proportion of the total votes cast for each party.

At another rally in Naya Paltan, BNP Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas called on the government to put an end to its biased attitude.

Regarding the national polls, he said, "You [government] should hold the election soon. If you do, the current situation in the country will calm down. But if you don't, we will hold you responsible for the situation."

In another development, party leader AZM Zahid Hossain urged all to stay alert, saying those who are conspiring against the restoration of democracy are secretly continuing their evil activities, reports UNB.

"It is our responsibility to expose the conspirators who are hiding among us and trying to block the path to democracy. We are seeing that a web of conspiracy is being spread in many ways, very cunningly," said the party Standing Committee member while speaking at a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club yesterday.