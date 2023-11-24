Govt to be even tougher on BNP

The BNP appears to be in for even tougher times in the next few weeks with the government going all out to make sure the party does not gain momentum in its oust-the-government movement.

Police across the country are referring to lists of people accused in cases filed over arson and violence in 2013-14 and 2018. Law enforcers are also making new lists of "suspected troublemakers".

Sources say most of those named in the lists are BNP leaders and activists.

Police are keeping an eye on BNP men in general and monitoring their online activities, they add.

Top police officers held a meeting with all the metropolitan commissioners and range DIGs and asked them to make lists of "troublemakers".

Sources in Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said the crime divisions and detective branch were identifying "suspected troublemakers".

Khandaker Al Moin, media wing director at Rab, said Rab battalions were also ordered to make such lists and intensify surveillance.

Police and Rab officers say BNP supporters are paying teen gangs, addicts, and homeless people to carry out arson. That's why the law enforcers were ordered to bring the supporters to book.

All police units were asked to increase patrolling in uniform as well as in plainclothes and to arrest "troublemakers", said sources in police.

Such instructions were also given at the National Security Council meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on November 15.

The BNP believes that these initiatives are nothing but the government's scheme to "eliminate the opposition from the field".

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, said the Awami League wants to put even more BNP men behind bars.

"They are doing these things so that their own misdeeds do not come to the fore and the public get confused," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 18 also hinted at going tough on the opposition when she said anyone trying to foil the election will face serious consequences.

The AL has asked its units across the country to form committees against each polling centre to "face" the BNP men who may try to obstruct the election.

AL's student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League ordered its units to form 20-member committees "to guard" polling stations, sources said.

"We will be busy with the election campaign, but we will not spare the BNP on the streets. We will continue our campaign and counter them at the same time," AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Star.

DMP's Uttara Division has identified around 50 people with "links to the BNP and its associated bodies" who give money to arsonists and take part in arson themselves, said a top officer, requesting anonymity.

Biplob Kumar Sarker, joint commissioner of operations at the DMP, said, "We have identified the people involved in the planning, preparation, and implementation of the acts of sabotage."

According to police sources, officers recently found a 40-member WhatsApp group in which ward-level BNP leaders give instructions to arsonists, sources said.