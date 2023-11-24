Govt to be even harsher on BNP

The BNP appears to be in for even tougher times in the next few weeks with the government going all out to make sure the party doesn't gain momentum in its oust-the-government movement.

Police across the country are referring to lists of people accused in the cases filed over arson and violence in 2013-14 and 2018. Rab and police are also making new lists of "suspected troublemakers".

Sources say most of those named in the list are BNP leaders and activists.

Police are keeping BNP leaders and activists under watch and monitoring their online activities, sources say.

BNP supporters are paying teen gangs, addicts, and homeless people to carry out arson attacks. That's why the law enforcers were ordered to bring them to book, they add.

All police units were asked to increase patrol by personnel in uniform and in plainclothes and to show zero tolerance to "troublemakers" and arrest them, said sources.

Such instructions were also given at the National Security Council meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on November 15.

The BNP believes that these initiatives are nothing but the government's scheme to "eliminate the opposition from the fields".

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, senior joint secretary general of the party, said the ruling Awami League wants to put even more BNP men behind bars.

"They are doing these things so that their own misdeeds do not come to the fore and the general public get confused," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 18 also hinted at going tough on the opposition as she said anyone trying to foil the election will face serious consequences.

The AL has asked its units across the country to form committees against each polling centre to "face" the BNP men who may try to obstruct the election.

AL's student wing Bangladesh Chhatra League ordered its units to form 20-member committees "to guard" polling stations, sources said.

"We will be busy with the election campaign, but we will not spare the BNP on the streets. We will continue our campaign and counter them at the same time," AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Star.

Top police officers held a special meeting with all the metropolitan commissioners and range DIGs and asked them to make lists of troublemakers.

Sources in Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said that the crime divisions and detective branch had already taken steps to identify suspected troublemakers and arsonists.

Khandaker Al Moin, media wing director at Rab, said, "We instructed all battalions to create lists of individuals likely to incite violence and to intensify surveillance."

DMP's Uttara Division has identified around 50 people with "links to the BNP and its associated bodies", said a top officer.

"These suspects give the arsonists money and instructions. They also take part in arson attacks," the officer added, requesting anonymity.

Biplob Kumar Sarker, joint commissioner of operations at DMP, said, "We have identified the people involved in the planning, preparation, and implementation of the acts of sabotage."