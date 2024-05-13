Govt aiding plunder of resources

Alleges Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday accused the Awami League government of creating a privileged group and facilitating the plunder of the country's resources through corruption.

"AL government is forming a group. Through a variety of irregularities and corruptions, they are able to make money. In other words, they are being given the opportunity to plunder," he said this at a press conference held at BNP chairperson's office in Gulshan.

"This group is keeping the current Awami League government in power, with its members and beneficiaries involved," he added.

Six months after his last press conference, Fakhrul today said, "AL's goal is to make the country completely dependent (on others) through corruption while financially benefiting the privileged group."

"In London, a minister may own up to 300 homes. Each and every minister and MP has assets overseas. They don't care or feel disturbed as a result," he continued.

Fakhrul claimed that the government's main aim is to remove politics from the country.

"The Awami League government is not accountable to the people. The current government does not need people," he said, adding "They don't care whether the nation's economy collapses or whether people's health is safe. They just want to hold onto power."