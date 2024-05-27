Government for protecting journos: Quader

Obaidul Quader. Photo taken from his Facebook page

The government remains alert so that no journalists face any harassment, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader yesterday.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said this while addressing the founding anniversary programme of the Dhaka Reporters' Unity on the premises of DRU at Segunbagicha in Dhaka.

Quader also urged the journalists to remain alert so that no one can undermine their noble profession by practicing bad-journalism. "Many people, who don't know journalism, enter government offices [in the name of reporting]. They are not journalists. Everyone should remain alert about such fake journalists," he said.

He also said the AL government never opposes criticism.

DRU president Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo chaired the programme, conducted by its general secretary Mohiuddin.

Jatiyo Party Chairman GM Quader and AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, among others, spoke on the occasion.