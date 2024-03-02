Government incompetency to blame

Fakhrul on fire incidents

BNP has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the fire incident at a six-storey commercial building on Bailey Road in Dhaka that claimed 46 lives and injured many.

In a statement issued yesterday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed his condolences.

At least 45 [46 people] people died in the Baily Road building blaze on Thursday night. And for those who are fighting for life in hospital beds, their tears and sorrow are very heartbreaking and touching, he said.

Fakhrul said the relevant doctors and officials informed them that the death toll may increase.

"I am deeply saddened and bereaved, along with the family and friends of the deceased and injured. I pray to almighty Allah to give strength and patience to the family members who lost their loved ones."

He also wished for the early recovery of the injured in the blaze.

Voicing concern about frequent fire incidents, the BNP leader said the lack of rule of law in the country contributed to the rise of such incidents and the devastating situation.

The government does not feel responsible for holding people accountable for creating anarchy in society, which causes people's unexpected death and misery, he added.

He also urged health providers to provide proper treatment to the injured.